ClarkDietrich acquires StructaWire stake

WEST CHESTER, Ohio ― Steel framing products maker ClarkDietrich announced this week that it has acquired 50% ownership of Structa Wire Corp, which manufactures welded wire products for the lath and plaster industry. Vancouver-based Structa Wire was founded by Abe and Jeff Sacks more than 20 years ago. Today, it designs and manufactures products to improve the performance of stucco for steel and wood-framed construction, including brands such as StructaLath, MegaLath and Structa Corner. It will continue under its own management.