Lampert seeks partner for bankruptcy financing

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Sears Holdings chairman Eddie Lampert is in talks with investment firm Cyrus Capital Partners about financing part of a $300 million bankruptcy loan, sources have told Reuters. Cyrus currently holds a portion of Sears’ debt. The loan is separate from another $300 million loan the company’s banks have offered. According to the sources, Lampert is also being urged to replace the bank loan with his own funds, which would leave him potentially contributing to bankruptcy loans of $600 million in total.