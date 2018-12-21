King Marketing’s sales meeting goes national

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — King Marketing moved this year from holding regional sales meetings to a single national sales meeting, which took place in Niagara Falls earlier this month. King invited 10 of its key manufacturers to present to the 55 King sales representatives and managers in attendance. Key manufacturer principles provided training sessions that included hands-on workshops. After team-building events in the evenings, the week concluded with King’s annual awards, including the presentation of the Peddler of the Year award to Jim Calce, a key account manager based in Ontario.