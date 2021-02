Ace Hardware said this week it saw record Q4 revenues of $2.1 billion, an increase of $577.6 million or 39.2 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the quarter was $43.1 million, up $39.6 million from a year prior. Full-year revenues rose by $1.7 billion (27.9 percent) to a record $7.8 billion. Net income for fiscal 2020 was $316.9 million, which was $176.5 million higher than in 2019.